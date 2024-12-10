Sign up
Photo 1041
IMG_5699
Letter K
The butterfly is cut black paper, the flowers are drawn with black ink
10th December 2024
10th Dec 24
1
0
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
Tags
black
,
white
,
flowers
,
butterfly
Peter Dulis
ace
pretty
December 10th, 2024
