Previous
lightX by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 1048

lightX

Paper woman was a gift for me
17th December 2024 17th Dec 24

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
287% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Sweet
December 17th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
She’s beautiful! A lovely gift.
December 17th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Very lovely…
December 17th, 2024  
william wooderson ace
A rather sweet composition! I like the contrasts, with the lights and bauble and neat paper woman! Fav
December 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact