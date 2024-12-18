Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1049
IMG_5631
A magpie looking for bread crumbs
18th December 2024
18th Dec 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
1208
photos
47
followers
34
following
287% complete
View this month »
1042
1043
1044
1045
1046
1047
1048
1049
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
17th November 2024 9:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
magpie
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
December 18th, 2024
Jo
ace
Lovely close up. They are very confident near here and are always hunting for something.
December 18th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close