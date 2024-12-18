Previous
IMG_5631 by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 1049

IMG_5631

A magpie looking for bread crumbs
18th December 2024 18th Dec 24

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
287% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
sweet
December 18th, 2024  
Jo ace
Lovely close up. They are very confident near here and are always hunting for something.
December 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact