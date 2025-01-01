Sign up
Photo 1063
HAPPY NEW JEAR to everyone
1st January 2025
1st Jan 25
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
Tags
new
,
fireworks
,
year
,
oliebol
Peter Dulis
ace
nice - happy new year Agnes
January 1st, 2025
