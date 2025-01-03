Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1065
IMG_5803
My glass is almost empty
3rd January 2025
3rd Jan 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
1229
photos
48
followers
32
following
291% complete
View this month »
1058
1059
1060
1061
1062
1063
1064
1065
Latest from all albums
1059
1060
14
1061
1062
1063
1064
1065
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
3rd January 2025 7:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
glass
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
January 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close