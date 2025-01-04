Sign up
Previous
Photo 1066
IMG_5801
Tree in wintertime
4th January 2025
4th Jan 25
2
0
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
1230
photos
48
followers
32
following
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
2nd January 2025 9:42am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
clouds
Beverley
ace
Beautiful tree hiding in the clouds… with the pretty bird keeping it company…. Lovely
January 4th, 2025
Jo
ace
Lovely silhouette
January 4th, 2025
