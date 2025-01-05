Previous
IMG_7432 by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 1067

IMG_7432

Diner time
5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
292% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Michelle
Lovely colourful healthy dinner
January 5th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Yum
January 5th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Nice food shot
January 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact