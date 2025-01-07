Sign up
Photo 1069
IMG_7433
Drawing of the bulb house.
The houses were designed in 1970 and built in 1984
7th January 2025
7th Jan 25
2
1
Agnes
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
Tags
building
,
drawing
,
netherlands
,
hertogenbosch
,
‘s
Beverley
ace
How interesting…
January 7th, 2025
IMissGeorgeEastman
Nice discovery, Agnes.
January 7th, 2025
