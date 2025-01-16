Sign up
Previous
Photo 1078
When my sons were little I built LEGO housewarming and cars with them, moe I have built myself twi red roses from LEGO
16th January 2025
16th Jan 25
3
1
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
1242
photos
48
followers
32
following
295% complete
View this month »
1071
1072
1073
1074
1075
1076
1077
1078
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
15th January 2025 10:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
lego
,
roses
Kartia
ace
Lovely! My young adult daughter just did a bonsai tree of Lego.
January 16th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely collage lego is funn👍😊
January 16th, 2025
Mags
ace
Oh what fun! Great collage and captures too.
January 16th, 2025
