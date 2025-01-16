Previous
by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
When my sons were little I built LEGO housewarming and cars with them, moe I have built myself twi red roses from LEGO
16th January 2025 16th Jan 25

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
Kartia ace
Lovely! My young adult daughter just did a bonsai tree of Lego.
January 16th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely collage lego is funn👍😊
January 16th, 2025  
Mags ace
Oh what fun! Great collage and captures too.
January 16th, 2025  
