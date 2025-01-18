Previous
IMG_5843
IMG_5843

Surprisingly cobwebs in winter while it freezes a bit
18th January 2025 18th Jan 25

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
Beverley ace
Gorgeous frosty cobwebs… super photo
January 18th, 2025  
Jo ace
Amazing capture Agnes Fav
January 18th, 2025  
