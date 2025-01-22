Previous
IMG_5850 by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 1084

IMG_5850

Bright spots in dark days
22nd January 2025 22nd Jan 25

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
296% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Elegant bright & cheery… lovely
January 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact