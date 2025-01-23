Sign up
Previous
Photo 1085
IMG_5854
My amaryllis has come out of hibernation and is waiting for it’s flowers
23rd January 2025
23rd Jan 25
2
0
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
1249
photos
48
followers
32
following
297% complete
View this month »
1078
1079
1080
1081
1082
1083
1084
1085
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
23rd January 2025 3:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
amaryllis
Jo
ace
They grow so quickly you’ll have flowers in no time!
January 23rd, 2025
Beverley
ace
It’s beginning…
January 23rd, 2025
