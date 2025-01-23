Previous
IMG_5854 by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My amaryllis has come out of hibernation and is waiting for it’s flowers
23rd January 2025 23rd Jan 25

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands.
Jo ace
They grow so quickly you’ll have flowers in no time!
January 23rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
It’s beginning…
January 23rd, 2025  
