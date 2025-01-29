Sign up
Photo 1091
My amaryllis is finally starting to grow
29th January 2025
29th Jan 25
Agnes
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
1255
photos
48
followers
32
following
3
2
365
iPhone 13 Pro
29th January 2025 2:27pm
Tags
black
,
green
,
leaves
,
amaryllis
,
brown
Jo
Looks healthy. I’m sure it will grow rapidly now
January 29th, 2025
Michelle
I can’t wait to see what colour the flowers going to be!
January 29th, 2025
