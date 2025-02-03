Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1096
The roots of my amaryllis
3rd February 2025
3rd Feb 25
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
1260
photos
48
followers
32
following
300% complete
View this month »
1089
1090
1091
1092
1093
1094
1095
1096
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
29th January 2025 2:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
glass
Lin
ace
A great closeup.
February 3rd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Growing nicely… brilliant
February 3rd, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
interesting
February 3rd, 2025
Jo
ace
Interesting close up
February 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close