by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 1096

The roots of my amaryllis
3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

Agnes

My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
A great closeup.
February 3rd, 2025  
Growing nicely… brilliant
February 3rd, 2025  
interesting
February 3rd, 2025  
Interesting close up
February 3rd, 2025  
