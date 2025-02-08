Previous
Unexpectedly our sons were home, after we had a bite to eat, they went to wash the dishes together and my husband watched, I felt particularly happy this evening
Agnes

My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
