lightX by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 1102

lightX

Playing with tangerine peels
9th February 2025 9th Feb 25

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
Photo Details

Dione Giorgio
Brilliant !Fav.
February 9th, 2025  
Beverley ace
This is soo eye catching and creative… brill
February 9th, 2025  
