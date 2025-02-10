Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1103
IMG_5874
The roses fall off but the thorns remain
One of my calligraphic pieces
10th February 2025
10th Feb 25
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
1267
photos
48
followers
32
following
302% complete
View this month »
1096
1097
1098
1099
1100
1101
1102
1103
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
30th January 2025 3:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
white
,
red
,
roses
,
calligraphy
Peter Dulis
ace
very creative
February 10th, 2025
Jo
ace
This is beautiful Agnes Fav
February 10th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close