lightX by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 1110

lightX

Just a while and I know the color f my amaryllis
17th February 2025 17th Feb 25

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
Jo ace
Nearly there. Great shot
February 17th, 2025  
