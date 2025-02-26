Previous
IMG_5837 by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 1119

IMG_5837

Detail of the LEGO rise
26th February 2025 26th Feb 25

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
306% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
February 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact