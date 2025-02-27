Previous
agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Surprisingly another bud at the bottom of the stem of my amaryllis
27th February 2025 27th Feb 25

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
Jackie Snider
Interesting perspective!
February 27th, 2025  
Michelle
That's a nice surprise!
February 27th, 2025  
