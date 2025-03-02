Sign up
Photo 1123
IMG_5965
Old bird’s nest high in a tree
2nd March 2025
2nd Mar 25
4
0
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
1287
photos
51
followers
33
following
1116
1117
1118
1119
1120
1121
1122
1123
Views
4
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
2nd March 2025 5:12pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
blue
,
trees
,
branches
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
March 2nd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautifully neat & tidy in the blue sky… lovely
March 2nd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
March 2nd, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely capture
March 2nd, 2025
