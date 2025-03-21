Previous
IMG_6014
IMG_6014

Today spring starts, I am so happy about that.
21st March 2025

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
312% complete

Peter Dulis
pretty
March 21st, 2025  
