Previous
Photo 1150
IMG_6036
The weeping willow is starting to get colour again
29th March 2025
29th Mar 25
1
2
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
1314
photos
51
followers
33
following
315% complete
View this month »
1143
1144
1145
1146
1147
1148
1149
1150
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
27th March 2025 5:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
sky
,
blue
,
trees
Dione Giorgio
It could be weeping but watching it fills anyone with joy. Fav.
March 29th, 2025
