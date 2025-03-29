Previous
IMG_6036 by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 1150

IMG_6036

The weeping willow is starting to get colour again
29th March 2025 29th Mar 25

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
315% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dione Giorgio
It could be weeping but watching it fills anyone with joy. Fav.
March 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact