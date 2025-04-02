Previous
IMG_6037

Reflection of the trunk in the ditch
2nd April 2025 2nd Apr 25

Agnes

@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
Jo ace
Beautiful
April 2nd, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
April 2nd, 2025  
