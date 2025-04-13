Sign up
Previous
Photo 1165
IMG_6073
These buds are also wonderfully beautiful
13th April 2025
13th Apr 25
2
2
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
1329
photos
52
followers
34
following
319% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
10th April 2025 3:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
yellow
,
buds
Michelle
Beautiful capture they will look amazing when they bloom
April 13th, 2025
Jo
ace
Would love to see them when they are open
April 13th, 2025
