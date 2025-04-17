Sign up
Photo 1169
IMG_6082
Once again the ducks with their reflection in the ditch
17th April 2025
Agnes
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
Photo Details
Tags
ducks
,
reflection
,
ditch
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful reflections full of colours.
April 17th, 2025
