Previous
IMG_6083 by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 1174

IMG_6083

The structure of the trunk, the spring green and a look between the trunk and the branch
22nd April 2025 22nd Apr 25

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
321% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic👍😊
April 22nd, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Very interesting, good eye!
April 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact