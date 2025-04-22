Sign up
Previous
Photo 1174
IMG_6083
The structure of the trunk, the spring green and a look between the trunk and the branch
22nd April 2025
22nd Apr 25
2
0
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
1338
photos
52
followers
34
following
321% complete
1167
1168
1169
1170
1171
1172
1173
1174
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
14th April 2025 5:34pm
Tags
green
,
spring
,
trunk
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic👍😊
April 22nd, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Very interesting, good eye!
April 22nd, 2025
