Previous
IMG_6107 by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 1181

IMG_6107

Wedding photo of my parents in the year 1928
29th April 2025 29th Apr 25

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
323% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
A truly beautiful photo… gosh… sooo beautiful I’ve always loved the b&w photos…
April 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact