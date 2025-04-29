Sign up
Previous
Photo 1181
IMG_6107
Wedding photo of my parents in the year 1928
29th April 2025
29th Apr 25
1
2
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
1345
photos
52
followers
34
following
1174
1175
1176
1177
1178
1179
1180
1181
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
29th April 2025 12:45pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wedding
,
portraits
Beverley
ace
A truly beautiful photo… gosh… sooo beautiful I’ve always loved the b&w photos…
April 29th, 2025
