Previous
IMG_6116 by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 1185

IMG_6116

Houses on the waterfront
3rd May 2025 3rd May 25

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
324% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
May 3rd, 2025  
Michelle
Looks a lovely place to live
May 3rd, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
May 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact