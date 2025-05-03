Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1185
IMG_6116
Houses on the waterfront
3rd May 2025
3rd May 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
1349
photos
53
followers
34
following
324% complete
View this month »
1178
1179
1180
1181
1182
1183
1184
1185
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
30th April 2025 3:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
sky
,
houses
,
ditch
,
bleu
,
assendelft
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
May 3rd, 2025
Michelle
Looks a lovely place to live
May 3rd, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
May 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close