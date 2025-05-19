Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1201
IMG_6150
This Church tower is locaties in the middle of our village
19th May 2025
19th May 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
1365
photos
54
followers
35
following
329% complete
View this month »
1194
1195
1196
1197
1198
1199
1200
1201
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
18th May 2025 3:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clouds
,
tower
,
assendelft
Lesley
ace
Very nice. You won’t get lost with that in sight.
May 19th, 2025
Lin
ace
Beautifully captured - love the composition
May 19th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close