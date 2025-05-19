Previous
IMG_6150 by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
IMG_6150

This Church tower is locaties in the middle of our village
19th May 2025 19th May 25

Agnes

My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
Very nice. You won’t get lost with that in sight.
May 19th, 2025  
Beautifully captured - love the composition
May 19th, 2025  
