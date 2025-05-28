Sign up
Previous
Photo 1210
IMG_6159
It’s raining to day so it’s nice to look at this photo
28th May 2025
28th May 25
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
1374
photos
55
followers
35
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
19th May 2025 4:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
green
,
blue
,
flowers
,
roses
Karen
ace
Wonderful roses, lovely colours.
May 28th, 2025
