Previous
IMG_6157 by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 1211

IMG_6157

Another rose, it seems like there is a light burning in the heart.
29th May 2025 29th May 25

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
331% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact