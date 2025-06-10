Sign up
Previous
Photo 1223
Pink rose
10th June 2025
10th Jun 25
5
1
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
1387
photos
54
followers
35
following
335% complete
View this month »
1216
1217
1218
1219
1220
1221
1222
1223
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
19th May 2025 4:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pink
,
rose
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
June 10th, 2025
Jackie Snider
Pretty, delicate.
June 10th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Pretty.
June 10th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Sooo pretty… lovely
June 10th, 2025
Karen
ace
Beautiful bloom
June 10th, 2025
