Previous
Photo 1226
IMG_6207
De first blooming hydrangea
13th June 2025
13th Jun 25
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
12th June 2025 5:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
flowers
,
pink
,
hydrangea
John Falconer
ace
Beautiful.
June 13th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic👍
June 13th, 2025
Lesley
ace
So pretty against the green
June 13th, 2025
