Previous
IMG_6212 by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 1230

IMG_6212

Apartment building in our neighbourhood
17th June 2025 17th Jun 25

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
336% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
June 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact