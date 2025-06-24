Previous
by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 1237

Between the trees
24th June 2025 24th Jun 25

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
338% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Really lovely.
June 24th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Great natural framing
June 24th, 2025  
Karen ace
Very nice framing and viewpoint.
June 24th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
nice one
June 24th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
June 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact