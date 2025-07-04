Sign up
Previous
Photo 1247
IMG_6269
Butterfly bush, where are all the butterflies?
4th July 2025
4th Jul 25
2
0
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
1411
photos
54
followers
35
following
341% complete
View this month »
1240
1241
1242
1243
1244
1245
1246
1247
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
3rd July 2025 5:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
bush
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
July 4th, 2025
Dione Giorgio
Lovely shot.
July 4th, 2025
