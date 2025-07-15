Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1258
IMG_5669
Today is my wedding anniversary, unfortunately no party because my husband was admitted to hospital last night
15th July 2025
15th Jul 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
1422
photos
54
followers
35
following
344% complete
View this month »
1251
1252
1253
1254
1255
1256
1257
1258
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
21st November 2024 2:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wedding
,
portraits
Dione Giorgio
Very sad for you. I hope you will be able to celebrate your wedding anniversary very soon and that your husband is well in no time. I like this nostalgic picture of you both and the two children being pageboy and flower girl, I guess.
July 15th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close