Today is my wedding anniversary, unfortunately no party because my husband was admitted to hospital last night
Agnes

My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
Dione Giorgio
Very sad for you. I hope you will be able to celebrate your wedding anniversary very soon and that your husband is well in no time. I like this nostalgic picture of you both and the two children being pageboy and flower girl, I guess.
July 15th, 2025  
