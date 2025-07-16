Sign up
Previous
Photo 1259
IMG_7736
Got this cake from the mayor, a bit big for me alone, luckily my eldest son came and ate a piece
16th July 2025
16th Jul 25
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
1423
photos
54
followers
35
following
344% complete
Photo Details
2
2
365
365
Camera
iPad (6th generation)
Taken
15th July 2025 11:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
cake
cake
