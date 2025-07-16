Previous
IMG_7736 by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 1259

IMG_7736

Got this cake from the mayor, a bit big for me alone, luckily my eldest son came and ate a piece
16th July 2025 16th Jul 25

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
344% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact