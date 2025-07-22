Previous
lightX by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 1265

lightX

Every day I enjoy my glass pots with the flowers
22nd July 2025 22nd Jul 25

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
346% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
They are soo beautiful… lovely displays of healthy plants
July 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact