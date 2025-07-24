Previous
IMG_6349 by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
IMG_6349

This duck is hidden among the greenery, as if he were waiting for something
24th July 2025 24th Jul 25

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Well spotted and captured
July 24th, 2025  
Karen ace
I almost didn't see the duck - he looks really comfortable there resting amongst the leaves.
July 24th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic👍😊
July 24th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Maybe his future partner…
July 24th, 2025  
