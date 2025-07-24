Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1267
IMG_6349
This duck is hidden among the greenery, as if he were waiting for something
24th July 2025
24th Jul 25
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
1431
photos
55
followers
35
following
347% complete
View this month »
1260
1261
1262
1263
1264
1265
1266
1267
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
23rd July 2025 5:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
duck
,
ditch
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Well spotted and captured
July 24th, 2025
Karen
ace
I almost didn't see the duck - he looks really comfortable there resting amongst the leaves.
July 24th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic👍😊
July 24th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Maybe his future partner…
July 24th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close