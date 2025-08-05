Previous
IMG_6408 by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 1279

IMG_6408

Long shot I calligraphed this,
Summer is not a season but a feeling
5th August 2025 5th Aug 25

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
350% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dione Giorgio
Nice.
August 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact