agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 1281

Today I had to go to the hospital in Alkmaar for my eyes, I went up in the elevator and it was painted with drawings of the city
7th August 2025 7th Aug 25

Agnes

@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
