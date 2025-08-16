Previous
agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Looks like a small bridge but is an old wall with a gate left over from a small building
16th August 2025 16th Aug 25

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
Beverley ace
Beautiful photo… lush greens
August 16th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
August 16th, 2025  
