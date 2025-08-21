Sign up
Photo 1295
Photo 1295
IMG_6572
The ducks are sitting happily in the sun
21st August 2025
21st Aug 25
4
1
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
1288
1289
1290
1291
1292
1293
1294
1295
Views
3
3
Comments
4
4
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
19th August 2025 5:38pm
Tags
green
,
ducks
,
trees
,
ditch
gloria jones
ace
Nice capture of the ducks and the surroundings
August 21st, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
August 21st, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
August 21st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
August 21st, 2025
