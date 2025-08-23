Sign up
Previous
Photo 1297
Time to pick up blackberries
23rd August 2025
23rd Aug 25
3
0
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
1461
photos
55
followers
35
following
Tags
red
,
green
,
purple
,
leaves
,
berries
,
blackberries
Wylie
ace
A lovely sequence
August 23rd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
August 23rd, 2025
Jo
ace
Lovely collage
August 23rd, 2025
