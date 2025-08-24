Previous
IMG_6609 by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 1298

IMG_6609

I think mother duck is confused, because it’s no time for little ducks
24th August 2025 24th Aug 25

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
355% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
A beautiful photo of them all…
August 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact