Previous
by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 1308

At this location where new homes are now being built, was my office where I worked for many years
3rd September 2025 3rd Sep 25

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
358% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Nice homs👍
September 3rd, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
interesting
September 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact