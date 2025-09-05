Previous
lightX by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 1310

lightX

Time for a glass of wine
5th September 2025 5th Sep 25

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
358% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

wendy frost
Great still life
September 5th, 2025  
Dione Giorgio
Fav. Wonderful shot
September 5th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Very beautiful capture…
September 5th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Great photo👍😊
September 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact