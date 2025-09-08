Previous
IMG_6656 by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 1313

IMG_6656

There is a restaurant in this old factory where we had a delicious lunch
8th September 2025 8th Sep 25

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
359% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Magnificent building…
September 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact